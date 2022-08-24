Across the Romaverse Podcast, #99: Roma Defeats Cremonese but Loses Wijnaldum & Zaniolo

Expectations were justifiably high as Roma entered its second season under Jose Mourinho’s leadership. And the Giallorossi starting the season with back-to-back victories is certainly the minimum expectation with matches against Salernitana and Cremonese. However, how the matches have played out has been slightly different than expected.

The Giallorossi have managed just two 1-0 victories despite creating better than a 6xG in the two matches combined. The attack has certainly created plenty of chances, but the finishing hasn’t been as deadly as expected. On the flip side, the defense has continued to look stout with consecutive clean sheets.

However, with this being Roma, things are never that simple. The win over Cremonese was complicated by injuries to two key men. Gini Wijnaldum is out for at least three months with a broken tibia, while Nicolo Zaniolo is out for a month due to a dislocated shoulder. So, of course, we have to discuss what those injuries mean for Roma.

We’ll also talk about the last ten days of Roma’s mercato. Lastly, we look ahead to Roma’s trip to Turin to face Juventus at the Allianz Arena on Saturday.

