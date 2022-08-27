Picks to Click: Juve vs Roma

Six points out of six. Romanisti couldn't ask for a better start to Roma's 2022-2023 league campaign. However, those matches were "only" 1-0 wins against two sides likely destined to be part of the relegation battle. Meanwhile, over the course of last weekend, the Giallorossi lost two very important players in Gini Wijnaldum and Nico Zaniolo.

That means Mourinho's side will travel to its "House of Horrors," the Allianz Stadium, a bit shorthanded in both midfield and attack. Some of Roma's biggest names will have to step up to break through at Juve in a meaningful match. That's especially true of an attack that has created plenty but hasn't been able to finish its chances. In a match featuring the only two defenses yet to concede, that could be a tall order.

So, who will step up for Roma to get the job done?

Picks to Click: Juventus vs. Roma

Paulo Dybala

All eyes will be on Dybala in this one. The former Juve man returns to the Allianz Stadium for the first time since the Bianconeri let him walk this summer. Dybala should be extra motivated to remind his former employer just what he can do. He's looked sharp in his first two matches in a Roma shirt, and whether it's scoring himself or creating for others, Dybala is bound to be involved if Roma's attack is clicking.

Lorenzo Pellegrini

Pellegrini has sacrificed for the team the first two matches, playing deeper in central midfield instead of his preferred trequartista role to make room for Dybala and Zaniolo. With Zaniolo injured, Pellegrini will return to a more advanced position in the attacking midfield with Dybala. This should free up Roma's captain to be more influential in the attack.

Chris Smalling

Smalling has been a rock in the back for Roma so far. And he chipped in Roma's lone goal to secure the win over Cremonese. In this match, Smalling will be tasked with shutting down one of the best strikers in the league: Dusan Vlahovic. Vlahovic was quiet against Sampdoria, and it'll be up to Smalling to keep him that way again.

José Mourinho

It's not every day we put Roma's manager in this piece, but Roma has made in Mourinho's image, and the CT won't be happy with anything other than three points. Mourinho will be sure to remind his team of their mistakes when they blew a 3-1 lead to Juve in January. Meanwhile, his counterpart Max Allegri has been much maligned for his lack of tactical prowess of late. It'll be up to Mourinho to set up his team to get the job done by outmanaging Allegri.