Juventus vs. Roma: Lineups & Game Thread

Roma heads into a pivotal round three matchup against The Old Lady of Italian Football, Juventus. Having dropped points to Sampdoria last weekend, and with manager Max Allegri already feeling the heat, this may not feel like your typical Juventus side. Still, whether they're stumbling or not, Juventus has held sway over Roma since the Allianz Stadium opened in 2011, losing to the Giallorossi only once on their home ground.

With Roma missing Georginio Wijnaldum and Nicolo Zaniolo to injury, and with the offense creating chances at the ready but misfiring more often than not, the odds are still stacked against the capital club.

Just don't tell that to José Mourinho, who didn't mince words when asked how Roma would approach this match, saying definitively, "we want to go there and play, try to win."

The lineups are in, so let's see if Roma's bite will match Mourinho's bark.

Lineups

Juventus

Roma