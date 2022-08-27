 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Juventus 1, Roma 1: Match Highlights

The wolves and the old lady split the points today, showing that the Giallorossi can grind it out with the other big boys of Serie A.

By Jimmy Miotto
Juventus v AS Roma - Serie A Photo by Valerio Pennicino/Getty Images

That wasn’t a pretty match, to put it mildly. In the first half, Roma looked poorer than I’ve seen them in quite some time; Dušan Vlahović’s howitzer of a free kick in the second minute clearly deflated the squad, and although a goal from Tammy Abraham transformed what looked guaranteed to become a loss into a draw, there is certainly room for improvement for Mourinho’s men after this performance. This side certainly looks poorer without Gini Wijnaldium and Nicolò Zaniolo, but at the very least, Roma showed they can grind out a draw when it’s vital—something that has eluded this team in many a season past.

Although the Giallorossi certainly would’ve preferred a win today at Juventus Stadium, one point keeps the Good Ship Roma afloat and suggests that I Lupi are right to consider themselves as a side vying for a top-four finish.

Check out the highlights below, and be sure to share your thoughts in the comments.

