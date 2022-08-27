Juventus 1, Roma 1: Match Highlights

That wasn’t a pretty match, to put it mildly. In the first half, Roma looked poorer than I’ve seen them in quite some time; Dušan Vlahović’s howitzer of a free kick in the second minute clearly deflated the squad, and although a goal from Tammy Abraham transformed what looked guaranteed to become a loss into a draw, there is certainly room for improvement for Mourinho’s men after this performance. This side certainly looks poorer without Gini Wijnaldium and Nicolò Zaniolo, but at the very least, Roma showed they can grind out a draw when it’s vital—something that has eluded this team in many a season past.

Although the Giallorossi certainly would’ve preferred a win today at Juventus Stadium, one point keeps the Good Ship Roma afloat and suggests that I Lupi are right to consider themselves as a side vying for a top-four finish.

