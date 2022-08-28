Official: Roma Signs Andrea Belotti to One-Year Deal

What's been rumored for weeks (and dreamt of for years by some fans) is finally confirmed: Andrea Belotti is officially a Roma player. While he never matched his 26-goal outburst from the 2016-2017 season, Belotti has been one of the most consistent goal scorers in Serie A, registering double-digit goals in four of the past five seasons. Broaden the scope to include all competitions, and Belotti has scored 67 goals and chipped in 18 assists since his magical '16-'17 season.

So while he's not the €100 million man Torino Chairman Urbano Cairo made him out to be a half-decade ago, Andrea Belotti is still a reliable and consistent threat in front of goal, averaging 0.49 goals per 90 for his entire career in all competitions. And now he's all Roma's. While some fans question where he'll fit into the rotation behind Tammy Abraham, the Giallorossi haven't had a striker tandem like this in decades. Belotti's efficiency in the box, and his tenacity everywhere else, will mix well with José Mourinho's tactical approach.

According to the official press release, Belotti will sign a one-year deal with an option to extend the contract for another two years if certain performance-related criteria are met. While the club didn't reveal the financial details, rumor holds that Belotti will earn approximately €3 million per season throughout the deal.

On his decision to sign a free-agent deal with the Giallorossi, Belotti spoke to the club's ambition:

“Roma’s progress and ambition in recent times has been clear for all to see, and both elements have had a big influence on me,” Belotti said. “At this point in my career I want to continue to improve, day after day, and I am delighted to have the opportunity to do so representing this club. “I now cannot wait to hear the club anthem at the stadium, in front of all our fans.”

General Manager Tiago Pinto took the mic next and was effusive in his praise for the club's new striker.

“Andrea is one of the most prolific forwards in Serie A and his addition further strengthens our attacking ranks,” said Tiago Pinto, the club’s General Manager. “His determination in choosing Roma has really struck a chord with all of us and today we are absolutely delighted to be able to begin this new adventure.”

Belotti will wear number 11 for the Giallorossi and figures to be thrown straight into the mix early in the season, possibly making his debut against Monza on Tuesday.