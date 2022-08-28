Report: Belotti Completes Medical, Could Sign on Sunday

After a performance against Juventus that left much to be desired, there’s no doubt that Romanisti are in need of a bit of a pick-me-up to get that sour taste out of the mouth. Thankfully, it seems like that pick-me-up is coming in the form of one Andrea Belotti.

With Felix Afena-Gyan completing his medical with Cremonese on Saturday, there was always going to be a quick turnaround in finalizing Belotti’s contract and making that signing official. And per transfer guru Fabrizio Romano, the time has finally come for the announcement that Il Gallo is a Roma player.

Here we go, confirmed:

AS Roma are now set to sign Andrea Belotti, here we go! Full agreement on personal terms since weeks and final steps almost completed. #ASRoma



Medical done - Belotti joins Roma on a free transfer after Torino’s contract expired in June. pic.twitter.com/JMOlDGa6Od — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 27, 2022

As Fabrizio mentions, personal terms between Roma and Belotti have been agreed to for weeks, so this really is just a matter of crossing those t’s, dotting those i’s, and securing those all-important signatures on the contract.

With Mourinho strongly hinting at the arrival of Belotti in his post-match presser, it’s clear that The Special One has been counting down the seconds till he can start incorporating the former Torino man into the squad.

It’s a shame Roma couldn’t get this deal across the line in time for Il Gallo to make an appearance against Juve, but with the match already in the rearview mirror, it’s time to just celebrate the arrival of a promising addition to Roma’s attack.