Across the Romaverse Podcast, #100: Roma Steals Point From Juve; Belotti & Camara Arrive

Time flies when you’re having fun, and recording this podcast for all of you has certainly been a fun ride. It’s hard to believe, but we’ve now churned out 100 episodes. And we couldn’t be more thankful to all of you out there who take the time to listen to us rant and rave about all things Roma every week.

Unfortunately, this episode isn’t quite the celebration that we all were hoping for when we realized that the centennial episode would fall post-Juve match. However, stealing a point at the Allianz Stadium is a lot more bearable than having to dissect the umpteenth loss at what has been Roma’s House of Horrors for well over the last decade now.

So join us for episode 100 as we break down the good, bad, and ugly from the match in Turin, including:

The awful first half

Mourinho’s tough love

Tammy’s goal

Zaniolo’s absence

Who Stood Out

Who Flopped

How does Roma bounce back?

Plus, we talk about Roma’s two newest members: Andrea Belotti and Mady Camara. We discuss how they fit, Roma’s depth, and give our grades on the summer mercato.

So, thanks as always for listening, and here’s to another hundred episodes together!

