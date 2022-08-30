Roma vs. Monza: Lineups & Game Thread

Roma may be undefeated on the year, but neither the victories over Salernitana and Cremonese nor the draw against Juventus last weekend was straightforward. With Roma struggling to finish chances against those two smaller clubs and struggling in general against Juve (at least in the first half), it hasn't been smooth sailing for José Mourinho's men. Despite those struggles, seven points from three matches is still a terrific start considering the hand Roma was dealt after injuries to Georginio Wijnaldum and Nicolo Zaniolo.

On the surface, today's opponent, newly promoted Monza, shouldn’t provide much of a challenge for the Giallorossi. With an 0-3 record and a -6 goal differential, Monza's Serie A debut is off to a nightmare start, and with 8 goals allowed through their first two matches, they could be the perfect foil for Roma's struggling attack.

The lineups are in, so let's see if the men in maroon can find the back of the net!

Lineups

Roma

The line-up tonight - which includes a first start in Roma colours for @mzekicelik17!

Monza