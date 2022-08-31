Official: Roma Signs Mady Camara

When Georginio Wijnaldum was injured 10 days ago, it threw a monkey wrench into Roma's transfer plans. According to José Mourinho, had the Dutch midfielder remained healthy, they planned on signing a fifth center-back to round out the backline. However, with Wijnaldum likely out for the remainder of 2022, GM Tiago Pinto had to quickly change course to acquire a defensive-minded midfielder to plug the gap while Wijnaldum recovered.

From Leandro Paredes to Florian Grillitsch to Denis Zakaria, there was no shortage of options for Pinto and the Giallorossi. However, with time running short, Pinto had to act quickly. And act he did, plucking 25-year-old Mady Camara from Greek club Olympiacos.

Earlier today, the club unveiled their newest midfielder:

Camara, who signed a one-year loan with an option to buy, spoke about the opportunity ahead of him:

"I am really pleased to be here, joining Roma is a big opportunity for me," Camara said.

"It is going to be a busy season, in both the league and the cups, but I am here to make my contribution and help the side in every competition that we play in.

"It was magnificent to experience the Olimpico atmosphere and see all the fans; I cannot wait to play in front of them."

Despite his relatively low profile, Pinto assured Roma fans that Camara fits the bill:

"Camara has a number of characteristics, both technical and physical, that we have been looking for,"

"I am certain that he will take on this new challenge with the same character that he has demonstrated throughout his career and that he will do everything he can to establish himself at this club."

Camara will wear the number 20 shirt for Roma and should have plenty of chances to impress his teammates with the Giallorossi's Europa League campaign kicking off next week.