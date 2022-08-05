Official: Roma Signs Georginio Wijnaldum

It may have lacked the intrigue of the Paulo Dybala pursuit, but Roma's persistence finally paid off in their quest to sign now-former PSG midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum. While Tiago Pinto didn't have to outwit as many of his colleagues as he did with Dybala, this transfer was by no means easy. After haggling over salary splits and transfer formulas for the past few weeks, Pinto and his Parisien counterparts finally agreed on a transfer for the soon-to-be 32-year-old Dutch midfielder, who will arrive in Rome on loan with an option to buy.

According to reports earlier this week, Roma will take Wijnaldum on an initial one-year loan with a reported €8 million option to buy. But that was the easy part. The real sticking point was how the two clubs would divvy his nearly €10 million salary. And after all that consternation and handwringing, what did they do? Split it down the middle—go figure.

While the club didn't make the financial details public, moments ago, they finally unveiled their new midfielder to the world:

| Georginio Wijnaldum



We are delighted to confirm the signing of the renowned central midfielder!



In conjunction with partners around the world, the club continues to use its platform to raise awareness of missing children. ❤️

#ASRoma | @ICMEC_official pic.twitter.com/McaXQF7cjE — AS Roma English (@ASRomaEN) August 5, 2022

On his decision to sign with Roma, Wijnaldum pointed to the club's insistence on pushing this transfer through:

It’s a really good feeling to be a Roma player... Everyone I have spoken to has given me great feedback about the club and its fans. The club made it clear just how much they wanted me in the efforts they made to complete the deal, which always gives a player a lot of confidence and belief. The reception from the supporters, on social media and elsewhere, has also been fantastic. I promise to give 100% and help the team compete for all our targets this season

Wijnaldum, who arrives from PSG after previous stops in Feyenoord, PSV Eindhoven, Newcastle United, and Liverpool, will wear the number 25 shirt with the Giallorossi.

On his new signee, Roma GM Tiago Pinto spoke about the club's improving reputation among the game's best players:

Georginio’s decision to come to Roma is yet another example of players of the highest level, both in terms of their qualities on the pitch and off it, believing so strongly in the club’s plans that they put all their energy into ensuring that negotiations reached a positive outcome... We can not be anything other than delighted at his arrival. Gini brings qualities that will further enhance the competitiveness of our squad and a natural leadership that has seen him become captain of one of the best national sides in the world.

While Wijnaldum isn't likely to feature in this weekend's pre-season tuneup against Shakhtar Donetsk, he promises to be a pivotal piece for José Mourino early in the season.