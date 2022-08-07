Official: Roma Unveil 22/23 Away Kit

Roma was a bit ahead of the curb releasing their 22/23 home kit at the tail-end of last season, so you'd have thought by this point the club would've released both the away kit and whatever alternate kits New Balance has in store for the Giallorossi this season. And when you factor in the Paulo Dybala signing, it would've made sense to give the fans multiple options and really maximize those shirt sales, right?

Surprisingly, here we are with the new season just around the corner, and Romanisti had still been waiting on another kit reveal from the club, let alone multiple. That is, until today, when we finally get the official look at Roma's away kit for the 22/23 season.

From the official press release:

Following a historic season, the brand new, all-white jersey takes inspiration from Rome’s Neo-classical period with the neutral tones of the city’s famous architecture providing the backdrop to the design The “Lupetto” - AS Roma’s iconic wolf symbol appears in a delicate graphic tonal marbling effect integrated into the front of the jersey. Similar to the home jersey, the words “Figli di Roma” are placed on the back of the neck, in tribute to the bond between the city, the team that bears its name, and those who wear the jersey Additionally, subtle red and yellow trims, paying homage to the iconic colours of the Giallorossi, are added to the collar, shirt sleeves, knitted shorts, and socks.

AS Roma’s women’s captain Elisa Bartoli said, “I’m a big fan of the shirt, all the special details really stand out. The design is a constant reminder of our city and its importance to this football club”. General Manager of New Balance Football, Kenny McCallum said: “Rome and all its beauty is the heartbeat of this design. The city’s architecture provides an incredible canvas for a concept that feels intrinsically linked to club folklore and the fanbase”. The New Balance AS Roma Away Kit is available to purchase on 7th August at AS Roma stores and will be available to purchase on www.newbalance.com/football (US residents) and www.newbalance.co.uk/football (UK residents) and in New Balance stores worldwide.

While it took me some time to warm up to the home kit, I'm having no such issues with this one. Sure, it's a relatively modest design and doesn't bring back the Lupetto that we've seen on Roma's away kits in previous seasons, but I'm a sucker for recolored badges, and I think it looks great here.

Well, that's two kits down, and you'd assume a third kit will be released as well—maybe on the eve of Roma's Europa League debut. In the meantime, please give us your impressions of this season's away kit.