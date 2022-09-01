Transfer Deadline Day Open Thread

The most exhilarating summer transfer market of our shared existence is closing later today. While Tiago Pinto took a slow and steady approach to start the transfer market, inking Nemanja Matic to a free agent deal, signing up and coming to keeper Mile Svilar and landing Turkish full-back Zeki Çelik for a paltry €7 million, he added a new credit to his résumé come July: master recruiter.

By signing Paulo Dybala to a three-year deal, Pinto put the entire league on notice: Roma meant business this year, a point he later reinforced by adding Georginio Wijnaldum and Andrea Belotti shortly thereafter. And with yesterday's acquisition of defensive midfielder Mady Camara, Pinto's summer to-do list is nearly done.

We've certainly seen plenty of deadline day shockers over the years, so we won't close the book on Pinto yet. With the window set to close at 2 p.m. EDT, we'll keep this thread open with any last-minute rumors, and by all means, feel free to add any we may have missed!

Incoming Transfers

Nemanja Matic (Free agent)

Mile Svilar (Free agent)

Paulo Dybala (Free agent)

Andrea Belotti (Free agent)

Zeki Çelik (€7 million transfer from Lille)

Georginio Wijnaldum (Loan from PSG)

Mady Camara (Loan from Olympiacos)

Outgoing Transfers

Pau Lopez (Transfer to Marseille)

Jordan Veretout (Transfer to Marseille)

Cengiz Ünder (Transfer to Marseille)

Felix Afena-Gyan (Transfer to Cremonese)

Riccardo Ciervo (Transfer to Sassuolo)

Amadou Diawara (Transfer to Anderlecht)

Riccardo Calafiori (Transfer to Basel)

Carles Pérez (Transfer to Celta Vigo)

Tommaso Milanese (Transfer to Cremonese)

Robin Olsen (Transfer to Aston Villa)*

Alessandro Florenzi (Transfer to AC Milan)*

*permanent transfers following initial loans

Today's Rumors

Justin Kluivert to Valencia?