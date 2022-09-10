Report: Roma Interested in Signing Nikola Maksimovic on Free Agent Deal

Talk about a week to forget for Roma fans. Following a brief spell at the top of the table, the Giallorossi saw their unbeaten run come to an end, with back-to-back defeats against Udinese in Serie A and against Ludogorets in the Europa League. Between consecutive defeats and an ever-increasing injury list, the excitement surrounding Roma’s start to the season has certainly soured a bit. Whether this is just a bump in the road or the beginning of an extended rocky spell for Roma remains to be seen, but suffice it to say, Roma’s depth is already being tested.

But according to the latest reports, Tiago Pinto is hard at work to address this, and Roma may soon have an additional center-back at its disposal.

Per Corriere dello Sport, Pinto is closing in on Nikola Maksimovic to provide José Mourinho some reinforcement at the back. Given the difficulties in offloading Ante Coric and William Bianda, Roma can only afford a relatively low-cost operation, but the Serbian defender could be the perfect solution for the club.

The injury to Marash Kumbulla makes Roma’s depth at the center-back position nearly nonexistent, so there’s undoubtedly some urgency for Pinto to bring another body in. And while the soon-to-be 31-year-old may not be the splashiest signing, it may very well be a shrewd investment for Roma. With three previous stints in Serie A with Torino, Napoli, and Genoa, Maksimovic will bring plenty of experience to the rotation, which is exactly what you need with depth signings.

Of course, time will tell if this was the right move for the club should the signing come to fruition, but as a low-risk operation that gives Mourinho some flexibility in his rotations, I have no complaints with this one.