Empoli vs. Roma: Lineups & Game Thread

After an uneven but unbeaten start to the season, Roma is suddenly on shaky ground after pitching away consecutive matches against Udinese and Ludogorets. While injuries have played their part, the Giallorossi have struggled mightily over their last 180 minutes of football, getting overrun in the midfield, exposed at the back, and frustrated up front. While it’s still early days, this chaotic, up-and-down start will do very little to soothe an already anxious fanbase.

With three matches in the next six days, Roma's stress levels won't subside anytime soon, but 16th place Empoli, a side that has yet to crack the win column, could provide a soft landing for José Mourinho and the Giallorossi. Empoli won't simply roll over and die, but if Roma can compound the Azzurri's early-season miseries, then the rest of the week (home matches against HJK Helsinki and Atalanta) should be more manageable.

But let’s focus on the opponents in front of us. The lineups are in, so let's get cracking!

Lineups

Empoli

Alle 20.45 la sfida contro la Roma: ecco la nostra formazione ⬇



EMPOLI: Vicario; Lammers, Satriano, Pjaca, Marin, Bandinelli, Stojanovic, Haas, Luperto, Ismajli, Parisi pic.twitter.com/rqZsH0zljz — Empoli Fc Official (@EmpoliCalcio) September 12, 2022

Roma