Across the Romaverse Podcast, #102: Roma Rebounds Against Empoli

It’s been a hectic couple of weeks in the Romaverse, and things won’t be slowing down anytime soon now that the Europa League kicked. Roma stumbled out of the gate with a loss in Bulgaria to Ludogorets, which came on the heels of a disastrous defeat at Udinese, so there was just a bit of added pressure when Roma traveled to Empoli on Monday.

Luckily, the Giallorossi came away victorious, even if they didn’t pass the test with flying colors. In this episode, we discuss Roma’s loss to Ludogorets and the victory over Empoli. Then we look ahead to the upcoming matches against Helsinki and Atalanta.

Some highlights include:

Roma’s defense showing some weaknesses

The Cristante-Matic pairing

Dybala is as good as advertised

Mourinho’s post-match comments

Ibanez’s improvement

The importance of the Atalanta match

So, thanks as always for listening, and be sure to weigh in below.

You can also listen and subscribe on the following platforms: