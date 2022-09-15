Roma vs. HJK Helsinki: Lineups & Game Thread

Roma returns to Europa League action today when they welcome HJK Helsinki to the Stadio Olimpico. After a sluggish start to September, including a 2-1 loss to Ludogorets in Matchday One of the Europa League, Roma rebounded with a thrilling 2-1 victory over Empoli on Monday night.
With short rest and fresh new kits, José Mourinho and the Giallorossi will look to notch their first European victory of the season.
Lineups
Roma
Ecco la formazione scelta da José Mourinho per #RomaHJK— AS Roma (@OfficialASRoma) September 15, 2022
DAJE ROMA DAJE #ASRoma #UEL pic.twitter.com/qX6MtFwomG
HJK Helsinki
Kaikki tiet vievät kohti Klubin kolmea pistettä tällä kokoonpanolla!— HJK Helsinki (@hjkhelsinki) September 15, 2022
AS Roma vs HJK klo 22:00
UEFA Europa League
https://t.co/xRV1ETEJ4B#HJK #UEL #UELfi pic.twitter.com/wtpygjdFfh
