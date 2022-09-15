 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Roma vs. HJK Helsinki: Lineups & Game Thread

The Giallorossi welcome Finnish side HJK Helsinki to the Olimpico for Europa League Matchday 2. Join us for our gameday discussion!

AS Roma v HJK Helsinki: Group C - UEFA Europa League Photo by Fabio Rossi/AS Roma via Getty Images

Roma returns to Europa League action today when they welcome HJK Helsinki to the Stadio Olimpico. After a sluggish start to September, including a 2-1 loss to Ludogorets in Matchday One of the Europa League, Roma rebounded with a thrilling 2-1 victory over Empoli on Monday night.

With short rest and fresh new kits, José Mourinho and the Giallorossi will look to notch their first European victory of the season.

Lineups

Roma

HJK Helsinki

