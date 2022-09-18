Roma vs. Atalanta: Lineups & Game Thread

With an emphatic win over HJK Helsinki in the Europa League last Thursday, Roma took a necessary first step in getting past the poor run of form that plagued them the previous week. Now the focus turns to Atalanta, a side that has plagued the Giallorossi in recent seasons but serves as yet another litmus test for Roma in their quest to finish the season in the top-four.

Depending on how the rest of the games across Serie A pan out today - a Roma win could very well result in the Giallorossi finding themselves joint top of the table with Udinese (courtesy of their 3-1 victory over Inter earlier today), so there’s certainly extra incentive beyond the top-four implications.

Related Expect a Shootout When Roma Welcomes Atalanta to the Olimpico on Sunday

The lineups are in, so let’s take a look at how Roma will set up for this one:

Lineups

Roma

Atalanta