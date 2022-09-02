Report: Solbakken Could Sign With Roma in January

It hasn't even been 24 hours since the transfer window closed, but the rumor buzzards are already circling overhead, preparing to descend on Roma's first January transfer target: Ola Solbakken. The 23-year-old Bodø/Glimt winger is no stranger to the Giallorossi, having put three goals past Roma in last season's Europa Conference League. While no one will mistake that competition with the bright lights of the Champions League, Solbakken soon drew the attention of several European clubs, including Napoli, Frankurt, and, of course, Roma.

With bigger fish to fry this summer, Roma seemingly put Solbakken on the backburner as they focused on bringing marquee names like Paulo Dybala, Georginio Wijnaldum, and Andrea Belotti to the Eternal City. However, now that the summer transfer window has slammed shut, Roma GM Tiago Pinto is free to shift his focus to the January market, where Solkbakken may be priority number one.

According to multiple reports out of Italy, end even Pinto himself (see below), Roma intends on making a play for Solkbakken, who will be a free agent this January.

Pinto umilia i giornalisti che davano Solbakken al Napoli pic.twitter.com/RYE4mtQlNQ — Anti Pazzini (@mayoraltitolare) September 2, 2022

La Repubblica takes things a step further, suggesting that Solbakken has already agreed to terms with Roma and that the two sides could wrap up the deal in the coming weeks, with Solbakken officially signing with Roma once the January transfer window opens.

Solbakken, a 6’1” left-footed winger, scored 12 goals and contributed six assists in all competitions last year (37 appearances) and has gotten off to a hot start this year, scoring one goal and providing three assists in 481 minutes for Bodø in the Norwegian Eliteserien.

He'd join a relatively crowded forward room in Trigoria, but his pace, technique, and aggressive demeanor will play quite well with the likes of Dybala, Abraham, and Belotti.

This could be just the shot in the arm Roma needs come winter.