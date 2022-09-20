Across the Romaverse Podcast, #103: Roma’s Attack Remains Anemic Against Atalanta

Roma did just about everything right on Sunday against Atalanta. The Giallorossi limited Atalanta’s high-powered attack to just one shot on goal (that, unfortunately, found the back of the net) while creating plenty of their own opportunities. Unfortunately, though, Mourinho’s side continues to underperform in front of the opponent’s net.

All that added up to what felt like a solid performance until the final whistle blew, and the Giallorossi were left without a goal or a point on the table. It’s becoming part of a worrying trend that Roma will have to stop if they expect to achieve their objectives this season.

In this episode, we discuss the following and much more:

Roma’s loss to Atalanta

Ibanez with another big performance

The worrying trend in front of goal

Injuries to Pellegrini and Dybala

Zaniolo penalized for staying on his feet

Mourinho’s comments

October schedule

