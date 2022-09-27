Roma Could Look to Evan N'Dicka in January

On the same day he was tabbed by the Football Summit Awards for authoring the best transfer campaign this summer, Roma GM Tiago Pinto remains hard at work behind the scenes. While Pinto was lauded for his work landing Paulo Dybala, Georginio Wijnaldum, and Andrea Belotti, among others, his eyes remained fixed on the January transfer window.

While we're still many months away from the winter transfer season, you don't have to be a Roma insider to know which way the wind blows. With injuries ravaging the Giallorossi backline, Pinto has reportedly been scouring the transfer market for potential bargains, including impending free agents like Obite N'Dicka.

A 23-year-old French defender, N'Dicka made his top-flight debut with Eintracht Frankfurt in 2018 as an 18-year-old, going on to garner over 100 appearances for the Bundesliga club, including minutes in the Champions League. A veritable lock for 2,000 league minutes every season, N'Dicka's contract is set to expire in June 2023, and according to Tuttosport, Roma and Juventus may vie for his signature this winter.

A natural left-footed capable of playing anywhere across the backline (including full-back) and in various tactical setups, N'Dicka seems tailormade for José Mourinho's Roma, who desperately need help in defense.

Of all the names Roma has been linked to in the past several weeks, N'Dicka checks the most boxes. From the low cost to his tactical versatility to his age to the simple fact that he's a ball-playing lefty, N'Dicka could potentially solve many of Pinto's problems this winter.

Stay tuned; this could be an impactful winter move for the Giallorossi.