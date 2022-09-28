Across the Romaverse Podcast, #104: What's It Like Watching Roma for the First Time?

With so many of us in the Romaverse scattered around the globe, it’s not easy to pack up and attend a match live at the Olimpico. Heck, despite being able to see at least a half dozen of Roma’s summer friendlies Stateside over the last bunch of years, it’s been 15 years since I’ve been to the Olimpico myself. So, when a good friend of mine, who was going to Rome with his wife for a long weekend, asked if he should head to the Olimpico for Roma’s match against Atalanta, my answer was an emphatic “YES!”

So, for this special episode, I bring on my buddy, Brian, to discuss his first Olimpico experience. So, whether you’ve been to the Olimpico once, a million times, or maybe never at all, I hope you enjoy hearing about Brian’s experience.

And if you've been lucky enough to see Roma at the Olimpico before, feel free to share the story of your first trip in the comment section below!

