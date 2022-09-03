Probable Formations: Udinese vs Roma

Roma is in the midst of a busy few weeks. After playing two matches last week, the Giallorossi have consecutive two-match weeks coming up with the Europa League kicking off on Thursday—not the ideal time to be in a mini-injury crisis. However, after just four league matches, that's precisely the situation in which Roma finds itself.

After losing Nicolo Zaniolo and Gini Wijnaldum a couple of weeks ago, Mourinho lost two of his key rotation players, Max Kumbulla and Stephan El Shaarawy, during Tuesday's win over Monza. With those four injuries, Andrea Belotti and Mady Camara having recently arrived, there aren't many options to rotate the starting eleven. However, Mourinho confirmed Camara would be available off the bench, so he may play a part.

"Mady Camara has already shown the quality he has in training here. He's not ready to start a game yet, because he doesn't know the way we want to play. But he will be on the bench and available."

While the backline has been stout, there are already worries about injuries and fatigue. After Kumbulla's injury, Gianluca Mancini, Chris Smalling, and Roger Ibañez will be relied upon heavily since Roma no longer has any natural substitutes at center back. With this in mind, it's no surprise they've been linked with free agents Dan-Axel Zagadou and Jason Denyaer now that Mourinho's plan for rotation along the backline has been blown up.

"Before Kumbulla's injury, there was a plan in place for rotation at the back. Now we cannot do that. There isn't another option. We can work on different solutions but we don't have another centre-back."

Mourinho does have options at the wing-back positions, where Zeki Celik, Rick Karsdorp, Leo Spinazzola, and Nicola Zalewski have all started matches. Mourinho clarified that those positions don't have set starters because of the different qualities the players bring to the table.

“Celik, Karsdorp, Spinazzola and Zalewski are all great players. There is not a pecking order there. The good thing is that they all bring different characteristics, so I can choose them a bit based on the opponents we are up against."

As Roma head to the Dacia Arena to square off against a tough Udinese side, the only expected changes from Tuesday's lineup will likely be those wing-back positions. Otherwise, Smalling will be stepping in for the injured Kumbulla, as the rest of the XI picks itself by default.

Probable Formation

(3-4-2-1): Patricio; Ibañez, Smalling, Mancini; Spinazzola, Matic, Cristante, Karsdorp; Pellegrini, Dybala; Abraham