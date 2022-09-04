Udinese vs. Roma: Lineups & Game Thread

The seal has barely broken on the 2022-2023 season, but with Roma already perched near the top of the standings, we can't help but engage in a bit of early-season table watching. After last weekend's rollicking victory over Monza, the Giallorossi pulled even with Atalanta in first place on 10 points. With clubs like Juventus, Inter Milan, AC Milan, and Napoli dropping points early in the season, Roma can find more breathing room in the top four, particularly if they can defeat Udinese today. Three points at the Dacia Arena this evening would put José Mourinho's men back in first place, pending Atalanta's Monday night fixture against Monza.

Wins and losses aside, with five matches over the next 14 days, the Giallorossi are entering an absolutely brutal stretch of the schedule. While they're not facing any heavyweights over the next two weeks, they have two Europa League fixtures to go along with domestic matches against Empoli and Atalanta before the international break in late September.

And you know what that means—squad rotation!

Lineups

Udinese

Roma