Across the Romaverse Podcast, #101: Roma's Friuli Frightfest & Europa League Preview

Things have been busy in the Romaverse lately. It's only been a week since our last episode following Roma's 1-1 draw at Juventus. However, with everything that's gone on since then, from the end of the transfer market to the win against Monza to the utterly disappointing defeat in Udine, it feels more like a month. And things in Rome won't slow down anytime soon.

In this episode, we discuss the Monza and Udinese matches, how Mourinho will manage the next few weeks with Roma in a mini-injury crisis, and, with the Europa League kicking off on Thursday, we'll weigh Roma's chances of lifting European silverware for the second straight season.

Thanks as always for tuning in, and be sure to share your thoughts in the comment section.

