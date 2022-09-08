PFC Ludogorets Razgrad vs. A.S. Roma: Lineups & Match Thread

After a humbling 4-0 loss to Udinese last weekend, the Giallorossi have been given a chance at redemption in their first match of the Europa League, as they travel to Ludogorets Arena in Razgrad, Bulgaria to face PFC Ludogorets Razgrad. A combination of several injuries and match congestion means that Roma will not be putting forward their best eleven in the inaugural match of the 2022-2023 Europa League. Nevertheless, this match will be a critical chance at starting for several players who figure to be an important part of Roma’s season, including Andrea Belotti and Zeki Çelik.

This match is also a chance for new goalkeeper signing Mile Svilar to get his first minutes in a Giallorossi kit. While this start is not an indicator that Rui Patricio’s spot in the starting eleven is in any danger whatsoever, it is a chance for Romanisti to see if Roma’s replacement for Daniel Fuzato might have more success with the club than the Brazilian did. Ludogorets shouldn’t be the most terrifying first opponent for Svilar to face, so while this will not be a chance to see if Svilar is ready to face Serie A-level competition, it will be a chance for him to show just how far away he is from becoming a true rotation option.

Will the Giallorossi bounce back after their embarrassing loss to Udinese? Or will more troubling signs emerge for a weakened Roma side? Follow along with us here, on Twitter, and on Facebook as Roma begins its Europa League journey!

Lineups

Roma

|



Here is the XI that will get our Europa League campaign underway!

#ASRoma #UEL #LudogoretsRoma pic.twitter.com/CxpZkhmoi5 — AS Roma English (@ASRomaEN) September 8, 2022

Ludogorets

DAJE ROMA!