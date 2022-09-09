Roger Ibañez Called-Up to Brazilian National Team

With the Giallorossi suddenly sputtering after a perfect start, you'd be forgiven for looking ahead to the international break later this month. Roma still has a chance to erase the sting of the Udinese and Ludogorets defeats with titles against Empoli, HJK, and Atalanta before the break begins, but for fans desperate for good news, the Brazilian National Team shed a bit of light on the Eternal City earlier today.

While there were whispers that Roma center-back Roger Ibañez would be wooed by the Italian National team (or even Uruguay, for that matter), Brazilian manager Tite squashed that speculation earlier today when he released his 26-man call sheet for the Seleção's upcoming friendlies against Ghana and Tunisia later this month in France.

And, as you'd expect, Ibañez was thrilled, proclaiming this as one of the best days of his career.

Hoje é um dos melhores dias da minha carreira. Desde molequinho sonho em vestir a camisa da Seleção Brasileira e, neste 09 de setembro, isso virou realidade. Fruto de todo um trabalho e com envolvimento de várias pessoas. Uma conquista de todos! Felicidade imensa… @CBF_Futebol pic.twitter.com/UmOliSG5bo — Roger Ibañez (@ibanez41oficial) September 9, 2022

The Tweet reads:

“Today is one of the best days of my career. I dreamed of wearing the Brazilian national team jersey since I was a child, and on this 9th September that dream became reality, the result of work and thanks to many people. A goal achieved for everyone! Immense happiness! Thanks to everyone who has been and is a part of this thing. The work continues and let’s move on! “

Rather than following in the footsteps of Jorginho or Emerson Palmieri, Ibañez has decided to blaze his path with the country of his birth, but he'll still see plenty of familiar faces in Tite's camp. Ibañez will join the Juventus trio of Alex Sandro, Bremer, and Danilo when Brazil faces Ghana on September 23rd at the Stade Océane in Le Havre and Tunisia at the Parc des Princes on the 27th.

While it would have been great to see Ibañez become Italy's next great Azzurri oriundo, this call-up speaks volumes about his standing in the game. Ibañez is a name on the rise in footballing circles and should figure prominently in whatever successes Roma manages this year and beyond.