Three Things I’d Like for Roma in 2023

I’ll be honest, I’m still struggling to transition from the drama and stakes of every match of the World Cup back to club football, and I’m starting to think that’ll be the case until Roma returns to action.

It’s been frustrating to watch the other leagues resume and further highlight how long we’ve gone without being able to watch Roma, but this time has allowed yours truly to reflect on Roma’s season up to this point and really take a look at what the Giallorossi need going forward.

With that being said, here are my 2023 New Year resolutions for Roma:

1. A Return to the Champions League

As we approach 2023, I’m sure many of you are feeling something along the lines of, “2023? I still feel like 2019 was two weeks ago!”

And while you’re certainly not alone in feeling that way, it feels like an eternity since Roma played under the bright lights of the Champions League. Thanks for nothing, Monchi.

So as I watch highlights of Roma’s triumph against Barcelona in the quarterfinals and grieve while I watch highlights of their subsequent defeat to Liverpool, I realize just how desperately I miss watching Roma play against Europe’s elite.

Currently sitting in 7th place - but with plenty of players back to full fitness after an injury-plagued first-half of the season - Roma will have every opportunity to make up lost ground and finally reclaim their seat at the Champions League table.

2. “And Get This Man a Shield!”

Recent reports suggest that Mourinho declined the Portugal managerial vacancy because he would essentially have a blank check for the transfer market (within reason, of course).

It’s in the spirit of those rumors that our second 2023 resolution for Roma is for the club to fully back Mourinho with reinforcements in the transfer market so that Roma can truly make a push to achieve their objectives, whether that be qualifying for the Champion’s League or winning the Scudetto.

Given the current generation of players they have at their disposal, you can argue that Portugal is as well-equipped as ever to win the next edition of the Euros, or even the next World Cup, and declining the opportunity to manage that group of players surely was a tough decision for the Special One to make. But declining such an opportunity is another example of Mourinho’s commitment to Roma, and it’s time the club rewards his commitment to the club by backing him in the transfer market.

You can certainly argue that the club has done its part up to this point, but managers of Mourinho’s caliber will always be shooting for the next objective, and a consequence of that is greater investment in the squad.

A whole host of soon-to-be free agents are available to sign on free transfers; a couple of those signings, in addition to a marquee winter signing, will show Mourinho that the club is behind him every step of the way.

3. “If You Build It, Nerds Will Come”

It’s time, people. After so many years of hearing about tentative dates for Roma to break ground on a new stadium that was solely their own—a move that would propel Roma to the upper echelon of clubs in Europe and put them on a level playing field with rivals Juventus—2023 is here and Roma is no closer to breaking ground on a new stadium than they were a decade ago.

Unfortunately, up to this point, the conversation surrounding the new stadium has largely been focused on the roadblocks in the way of any serious progress being made rather than any substantial development in the project. What was once supposed to be the arena where Francesco Totti made his farewell has become nothing more than an apparition that we hope will manifest itself in the real world one year.

Here’s to 2023 being that year!

Forza Roma and a Happy New Year to all and check back for more resolutions later today!