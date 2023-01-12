Roma vs. Genoa: Lineups & Game Thread

The Coppa Italia is back, and while some fans may poo-poo Italy's domestic cup tournament, for Roma it represents an opportunity to add another notch to their belt. We're all painfully aware of the club's history of second-place finishes in the league, but the Giallorossi are one of the most successful cup clubs ever. With nine titles to their credit, Roma trails only Juventus (14) on the list of all-time cup conquests.

As we discussed in our match preview, advancing and potentially winning their 10th title would give the Giallorossi a nice boost as they head into year three of their Mourinho Makeover. We're still a long way out from the Giallorossi adding that 10th title but their cup campaign begins today against Genoa.

The lineups are in, so let's see if Roma can make quick work of the Genoa Cricket and Football Club.

