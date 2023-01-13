Roma to Play Champions League Quarterfinal at the Stadio Olimpico

In another mark of the tremendous progress the women of Roma have made since their inception in 2018, the Giallorosse will play the home leg of their Champions League quarterfinal matchup at the Stadio Olimpico. While the club was given the green light by the city council several weeks ago, the final decision rested with the Ministry of Sport and Health, who gave the all-clear for Roma to play this historic match in the city's biggest stadium.

The club's previous Champions League knockout matches were held at the Stadio Francioni in Latina on the city's outskirts because their regular home ground, the Stadio Tre Fontane, is not equipped with floodlights. And considering that Roma will face one of Arsenal, Chelsea, or Barcelona, they'll need all the room the Stadio Olimpico has to offer—not to mention all the pomp and circumstance typically associated with Champions League matches in Italy's national stadium.

While they wait to see which of those behemoths they'll face, club captain Elisa Bartoli, a Roma kid through and through, took to Twitter to share the news earlier today.

While the club didn't provide any information on ticket sales, we can safely assume that once they know who'll they play, that information will follow shortly thereafter. In the meantime, you can catch the league-leading Giallorosse as they face Fiorentina tomorrow afternoon local time.