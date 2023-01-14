Highlights of Roma's 7-1 Rout Over Fiorentina

A day after learning they will play their upcoming Champions League quarterfinal at the Stadio Olimpico, the women of Roma had more pressing matters at hand: a round 13 fixture against Fiorentina. The Viola, who were once among the class of Serie A Femminile, have fallen on hard times lately, entering today's match in fourth place, eight points adrift of the league-leading Giallorosse.

Roma may have held numerical sway entering this matchup, besting their Firenze neighbors in nearly every category. Still, the Viola are a pretty well-balanced side with more than a few players capable of upsetting the apple cart, so Roma was wise to be cautious in this critical road match.

But that caution soon gave way to elation as the Giallorosse opened the floodgates in only the fourth minute when Andressa Alves capitalized on a Valentina Giacinti rebound, poking the loose ball past former Roma keeper Rachele Baldi to give the capital club an early lead.

Roma would increase their lead 13 minutes later when Giada Greggi settled a looping right-to-left cross from Emilie Haavi, taking a touch to carve out space before dropping the ball inside the far post, past a leaping Baldi.

Alessandro Spugna's side would ease up a bit as the first half wore on and were even kind enough to let the Viola score early in the second half before pummeling their hosts with five additional goals between the 55th minute and stoppage time, pushing the score to an emphatic 7-1.

Included in that number were debut goals from midfielders Norma Cinotti, who the club recruited from Empoli over the summer, and Slovenian teenager Zara Kramžar, who just turned 17 earlier this week—feel free to feel old.

Roma will run it back next Sunday when they face Parma on the road. In the meantime, enjoy today's deluge of goals!