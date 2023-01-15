A.S. Roma vs. A.C.F. Fiorentina: Lineups & Match Thread

After a vital mid-week win for the Giallorossi in the Coppa Italia, Roma returns to action today against The Juventus Farm System A.C.F. Fiorentina. With Napoli absolutely dismantling The Old Lady on Friday, today’s match is an opportunity for I Lupi to make the fight for Champions League football an even tighter affair. A win today would place Roma only three points behind third-place Juventus and four behind second-place Milan. With Lazio and Atalanta applying pressure to the top four as well, the second half of this Serie A season is shaping up to be one for the history books.

Today’s match will see Roma without the services of under-fire forward Nicolò Zaniolo, who was scratched late due to a bout of the flu. In his place, Lorenzo Pellegrini will be pushed into a more attacking role alongside Tammy Abraham and Paulo Dybala. Twenty-year-old Primavera graduate Edoardo Bove is taking over for Pellegrini in the midfield double pivot, and Romanisti will certainly be watching to see if a Bove/Bryan Cristante gets the job done better than the usual Cristante-Matić duo.

The Stadio Olimpico will once again be packed for this one, with the stadium sold out and undoubtedly ready to explode in support of José Mourinho and his men. Let’s just hope that the Giallorossi squad can repay the favor and bring home the necessary result to keep the hope of Champions League football alive.

