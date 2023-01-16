Serie A 2022-2023, Matchday 18: Roma vs. Fiorentina

Filed under:
Jan 15, 2023, 2:33pm CET
January 16
Three Things We Noticed in Roma’s 2-0 Win Over Fiorentina
We’re back to discuss three things we noticed in Roma’s vital win against Fiorentina.
January 15
Roma 2, Fiorentina 0: Match Highlights
Paulo Dybala and Tammy Abraham make the difference as Roma take all three points at home!
January 15
A.S. Roma vs. A.C.F. Fiorentina: Lineups & Match Thread
Serie A 2022-2023: Giornata XVIII
January 15
Roma vs Fiorentina: Match Preview and Probable Formation
The Giallorossi host the Viola looking to win their third straight at the Olimpico.