Across the Romaverse Podcast, #116: Dybala Double Downs Fiorentina

Paulo Dybala proved once again why he’s Roma’s magic man. The Argentine talisman shined on Sunday at the Olimpico, leading the Giallorossi to victory against ten-man Fiorentina. Dybala’s brace was the highlight, but not to be lost in all this was the fact that Roma kept another clean sheet.
In this episode, we talk about Roma’s comfortable victory on both ends of the pitch and much more, including
- Dybala’s class
- Zalewski continues to impress
- Mancini & Kumbulla solid in the back
- Amrabat as a fit in Roma’s midfield
- Roma’s trouble in building play from the back
- The race for a UCL place
Thanks for listening
