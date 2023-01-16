Across the Romaverse Podcast, #116: Dybala Double Downs Fiorentina

Paulo Dybala proved once again why he’s Roma’s magic man. The Argentine talisman shined on Sunday at the Olimpico, leading the Giallorossi to victory against ten-man Fiorentina. Dybala’s brace was the highlight, but not to be lost in all this was the fact that Roma kept another clean sheet.

In this episode, we talk about Roma’s comfortable victory on both ends of the pitch and much more, including

Dybala’s class

Zalewski continues to impress

Mancini & Kumbulla solid in the back

Amrabat as a fit in Roma’s midfield

Roma’s trouble in building play from the back

The race for a UCL place

Thanks for listening, and be sure to weigh in below with your takes.

You can also listen and subscribe on the following platforms: