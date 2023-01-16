 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Across the Romaverse Podcast, #116: Dybala Double Downs Fiorentina

Paulo Dybala worked his magic again as Roma beat Fiorentina at the Olimpico 2-0, with La Joya grabbing both goals.

By ssciavillo
/ new
AS Roma vs ACF Fiorentina - Serie A Photo by Claudio Pasquazi/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Paulo Dybala proved once again why he’s Roma’s magic man. The Argentine talisman shined on Sunday at the Olimpico, leading the Giallorossi to victory against ten-man Fiorentina. Dybala’s brace was the highlight, but not to be lost in all this was the fact that Roma kept another clean sheet.

In this episode, we talk about Roma’s comfortable victory on both ends of the pitch and much more, including

  • Dybala’s class
  • Zalewski continues to impress
  • Mancini & Kumbulla solid in the back
  • Amrabat as a fit in Roma’s midfield
  • Roma’s trouble in building play from the back
  • The race for a UCL place

Thanks for listening, and be sure to weigh in below with your takes.

You can also listen and subscribe on the following platforms:

In This Stream

Serie A 2022-2023, Matchday 18: Roma vs. Fiorentina

View all 5 stories

More From Chiesa Di Totti

AS Roma News 24/7

Loading comments...