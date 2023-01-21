Serie A 2022-2023, Matchday 19: Spezia vs. Roma

Filed under:
Jan 21, 2023, 5:15pm CET
January 21
Probable Formations: Spezia vs Roma
The Giallorossi return to action with the dark cloud of a looming Zaniolo transfer hanging over the club.
January 21
Roma Face Spezia In Critical Match For Champions League Aspirations
With Juventus down for the count (and more deductions on the way), can the Giallorossi leap over Atalanta and Lazio in the fight for Champions League football?