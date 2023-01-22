Spezia Calcio vs. A.S. Roma: Lineups & Match Thread

Though the A.S. Roma Experience looks like it will be losing one of its brightest stars by the end of the January mercato, José Mourinho’s men are continuing on without Nicolò Zaniolo. Today’s match against Spezia is an excellent chance for the Giallorossi to pressure Atalanta and Lazio to keep pace in the race for Champions League football, and if things go right, it could also help Roma improve their rather dreadful goal differential.

Today’s lineup for the Giallorossi doesn’t look like it will be the long-term starting eleven for Roma following Nicolò Zaniolo’s transfer, with the likes of Lorenzo Pellegrini and Edoardo Bove moving to the bench. Still, it will be an excellent chance for Nemanja Matić and Bryan Cristante to reassert themselves as the undeniable starters in midfield. Today’s match also gives Stephan El Shaarawy his first start in quite some time, playing in the midfield behind Paulo Dybala and Tammy Abraham. Despite the rotation, Marash Kumbulla has been sent back to the bench after impressing against Fiorentina, but one gets the sense that Mad Max has established himself as one of José Mourinho’s consistent substitute options after his good play to start 2023.

