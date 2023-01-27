With Milan Out of the Race, Zaniolo Could Remain With Roma

You can call José Mourinho many things, but when it comes to Nicolo Zaniolo's immediate future, he's looking remarkably prescient. While Tottenham was the first club hot on Zaniolo's heels, Antonio Conte's London outfit fell by the wayside once AC Milan entered the frame. While it would sting to see Zaniolo wearing the black and red of Milan, it at least promised to end this sordid affair.

However, as we draw closer to the end of the winter transfer window, Zaniolo's best-laid plans could soon disappear like a fart in the wind (indelicate, yes. But it always makes me laugh) if Sky Sport's Angelo Mangiante's reporting is correct.

#Milan si tira fuori nella corsa per #Zaniolo. Dopo l'offerta da 30m più bonus presentata dal #Bournemouth e scadute le 24 ore di tempo chieste per capire la fattibilità dell'operazione, il #Milan ha comunicato alla #Roma che non possono pareggiare l'offerta inglese. @SkySport — Angelo Mangiante (@angelomangiante) January 26, 2023

Earlier today, Mangiante reported that Milan is dropping out of the Zaniolo race, presumably unable or unwilling to match Bournemouth's €30 million offer. With the Rossoneri bowing out and the transfer window closing early next week, Roma and Zaniolo are in a bit of a bind.

Given the tight timeline and dwindling options, Roma is reportedly working to convince Zaniolo of the merits of a Premiership relegation battle. However, according to a recent update from Mangiante, Zaniolo may reverse course and stick it out with the Giallorossi.

With time running short, Roma and Zaniolo may have no choice but to suffer through an awkward reunion for the next four months.

Stay tuned. This sale could make quite a ripple in the Romaverse.