Serie A 2022-2023, Matchday 20: Napoli vs. Roma

Jan 28, 2023, 7:35pm CET
Jan 28, 2023, 7:35pm CET
January 29
Napoli 2, Roma 1: Simeone Strike Seals the Win for Partenopei
Roma had a draw in their pockets, but Napoli's superior depth stole the day, as Giovanni Simeone snatched an 86th minute match winner, sending the Giallorossi home with nothing.
January 29
S.S.C. Napoli vs. A.S. Roma: Lineups & Match Thread
Serie A 2022-2023, Giornata XX
January 28
Probable Formations: Napoli vs Roma
Roma will get a boost with the return of its captain for a massive test in Naples.