Across the Romaverse Podcast, #118: Roma Falls to Napoli, Zaniolo Transfer Saga Updates & More!

Once again, Victor Osimhen's class was the difference, as Roma fell to Napoli in a close 2-1 match last weekend. Thanks to that golazo and a late Giovanni Simeone match-winner, the league leaders proved too much in the end. However, despite another loss to their southern rivals, there were plenty of positives to take away from the match.

So, join us as we discuss the positives from Roma's defeat, recap the transfer market, and discuss the Nicolo Zaniolo transfer saga, including what it means for the club, the player, and even Jimmy's ballyhooed Twitter hype train.

All that and more (including the news that Roma is bringing in Diego Llorente from Leeds) in the latest episode of Across the Romaverse.

You can also listen and subscribe on the following platforms: