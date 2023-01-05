Report: Dybala & Zaniolo Injuries Not Considered Serious

Roma may have barely scraped by Bologna on Wednesday, but thanks to Lorenzo Pellegrini's cooly-struck sixth-minute penalty, the Giallorossi kicked off 2023 with three points. It wasn't exactly a triumphant strut around the Stadio Olimpico for Pellegrini and Roma, but it was a win all the same—though it nearly came at a heavy cost.

As if it weren't bad enough watching the Giallorossi struggle against 11th-placed Bologna all afternoon, Roma fans watched in disbelief as Nicolo Zaniolo and Paulo Dybala, arguably the club's two most gifted attackers, left the pitch with second-half injuries.

Given Dybala's litany of muscular issues and Zaniolo's history of catastrophic knee injuries, Roma supporters had ample reason to be anxious as they sweated out updates on the club's crown jewels, but it appears as though our fears were (mercifully) unfounded:

Non c’è preoccupazione per le condizioni di Paulo #Dybala e Nicolò #Zaniolo. Il primo ha fatto sapere allo staff di star bene e di aver avvertito solo dei crampi (erano programmati 60 minuti di gioco), per il secondo “solo una botta” al ginocchio#ASRoma pic.twitter.com/kcsCYC7Kkb — Filippo Biafora (@Fil_Biafora) January 5, 2023

According to Il Tempo journalist Filippo Biafora, neither injury is considered severe, with Biafora going so far as to say there are no concerns whatsoever. In fact, Dybala, who was initially slated for a 60-minute run after essentially sitting out the entire World Cup, played longer than expected and was subbed off with cramps. Zaniolo, meanwhile, appears to have suffered nothing more than our favorite ambiguous injury: the proverbial knock.

With both players essentially given the all-clear, they should be fit and available when Roma takes on AC Milan at the San Siro on Sunday.

Now, if we could just do something about Roma's inability to score in the run of play, we'd be easy street.