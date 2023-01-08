A.C. Milan vs. A.S. Roma: Lineups & Match Thread

Today’s match against A.C. Milan is the first true test of 2023 for the Giallorossi. While winning the Bologna match is crucial for Roma’s hunt for Champions League football, this match against Milan is a far more significant challenge. Though the absence of stars like Mike Maignan and Zlatan Ibrahimović mean the Rossoneri are far less deep than normal, stars like Sandro Tonali, Rafael Leão, and Olivier Giroud will cause plenty of headaches for the Giallorossi defense.

Meanwhile, Nicola Zalewski has returned to Roma’s starting eleven after his sojourn to Qatar, and Tammy Abraham will be starting up front with Paulo Dybala and Nicolò Zaniolo as all three look to rediscover their peak form. With Rick Karsdorp still out of Roma’s plans, the pressure will be on Zeki Çelik to produce on the right flank, and Bryan Cristante will get another start as rumors swirl that his contract renewal will be announced imminently.

Lineups

A.C. Milan

Team news for #MilanRoma



No changes to the side that faced Salernitana



A.S. Roma





Here's our side to start tonight's big game in Milan … DAJE!



Forza Roma!