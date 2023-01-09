Yesterday's match against Milan looked like another loss at the hands of the big boys. And not only that, the Giallorossi attack was listless for nearly 87 minutes, failing to register a single shot on target. Down 2-0 and seemingly out of hope, Roma found a way to steal a point away from the defending champions in their house, scoring two critical goals down the stretch.

The end result certainly changed our feelings about a match seemingly over when Milan went up 2-0 after Tommaso Pobega's 77th-minute goal. Despite the heroics of Roger Ibañez and Tammy Abraham, the Giallorossi were plagued by the same ugly problems we've seen all season. Jimmy and I are back to break it all down and look ahead to Thursday’s Coppa Italia match against Genoa.

So, sit back, relax (if that’s possible when talking Roma), enjoy, and let us know your thoughts on the Giallorossi’s escape job in the comments below.

