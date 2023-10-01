A.S. Roma vs. Frosinone Calcio: Lineups & Match Thread

If you thought Roma’s situation was dire before their match against Genoa, boy, have the stakes got even higher since that 4-1 loss. All signs toward José Mourinho having a significant amount of leash yet before The Friedkin Group considers moving forward with a different manager, but the Giallorossi’s incredibly poor start to the season means that Romanisti worldwide are at least thinking about whether their club has fallen into the same trap as many others - José Mourinho in his third year.

We’re not there just yet, and it’s important to note that other big clubs have had similarly horrid starts to the season. Yet this match against Frosinone is going to be critical in terms of determining whether this start to the season is a bump in the road or a massive derailment. I’m still hopeful that Mourinho and Company can turn it around, but the only way to assuage all the concerns currently mounting around the club will be a string of wins.

Lineups

Roma

Ecco la formazione scelta da José Mourinho per #RomaFrosinone



DAJE ROMA DAJE! #ASRoma pic.twitter.com/EhT6aX2aFX — AS Roma (@OfficialASRoma) October 1, 2023

Frosinone