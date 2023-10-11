Across the Romaverse #149: Recapping Roma’s Wins Over Servette & Cagliari

The last week has seen Roma raise its game and rebound from a topsy-turvy start to the 2023-2024 campaign. With three straight wins over Frosinone, Servette, and Cagliari, Mourinho & Co. have quieted the whistles and calls for his job. That’s not to say that all is now well in the Romaverse, but things are starting to trend in the right direction.

In this episode, we discuss Roma’s most recent victories, as well as plenty of other topics. Some things we chat about include:

Roma’s goalscoring prowess

xG be damned

The wingbacks are producing

Paredes appreciation

Dybala’s injury woes

The upcoming calendar

