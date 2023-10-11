 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Across the Romaverse #149: Recapping Roma’s Wins Over Servette & Cagliari

Before we let the doldrums of the international break overtake us, we celebrate Roma’s high-flying wins over Servette and Cagliari.

The last week has seen Roma raise its game and rebound from a topsy-turvy start to the 2023-2024 campaign. With three straight wins over Frosinone, Servette, and Cagliari, Mourinho & Co. have quieted the whistles and calls for his job. That’s not to say that all is now well in the Romaverse, but things are starting to trend in the right direction.

In this episode, we discuss Roma’s most recent victories, as well as plenty of other topics. Some things we chat about include:

  • Roma’s goalscoring prowess
  • xG be damned
  • The wingbacks are producing
  • Paredes appreciation
  • Dybala’s injury woes
  • The upcoming calendar

