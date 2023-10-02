Antonio Conte Rumored Favorite to Replace Mourinho Next Season

Once at the pinnacle of the profession, José Mourinho has fallen on hard times recently, parting abruptly from his most recent posts at Manchester United and Tottenham. And while the 60-year-old legend managed only a pair of sixth-place finishes during his first two seasons with Roma, ending the club's 30+ year European trophy drought and convincing the likes of Paulo Dybala and Romelu Lukaku to join the club bought Mourinho leeway with the notoriously fickle Roman media.

However, thanks to an atrocious start to the new season, where the Giallorossi garnered only five points from their first six matches, Mourinho's job security suddenly came into question. Although, to be fair, after trouncing Empoli 7-0 a few weeks ago, The Special One was rumored to be lining up a new deal with Roma, so one never really knows what's happening between Mourinho and the club.

After defeating Frosinone 2-0 over the weekend, Mourinho managed to keep the wolves at bay for another week. But with his three-year contract set to expire in June, Mourinho and Roma may part ways by default, opening the door for another legendary manager to take a swing at building a winner in the Eternal City.

According to SportMediaset, Roma is considering a move for former Juventus boss Antonio Conte next summer. Conte is no stranger to Serie A, having dedicated nearly his entire life to the league as a player and manager. Best known for his three-peat as Juve manager between 2011 and 2014, Conte also claimed the Premiership title after piloting Chelsea to the title in 2017.

While we're many months away from this story becoming reality, three years of Mourinho has whet Roma fans' appetites for a big game manager, so don't be surprised if the Friedkin family goes for broke once again.