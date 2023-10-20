Report: Eric Dier Could Join Roma in January

We'll leave aside the dirty business of the gambling scandal currently embroiling Italian football once again and focus on something equally distasteful: the transfer market. While Roma made a hard scramble towards the end of the summer transfer window, essentially remaking their entire midfield in a week, given the club's omnipresent injury issues, General Manager Tiago Pinto may have several holes to fill during the January transfer market, most notably in defense.

With Chris Smalling still dealing with tendonitis issues (though he recently returned to training) and Marash Kumbulla's return from a torn ACL still several months away, Pinto may be forced to acquire another center-back this winter, preferably a cheap to no-cost option capable of adapting to José Mourinho's defensive tactics at a moment's notice.

And as it often does, the transfer rumor mill immediately targeted a down-on-his-luck former Mourino player, this time in the form of England international Eric Dier. A 29-year-old Cheltenham native, Dier spent two seasons under the Special One's tutelage at Spurs, logging more than 60 appearances for Mourinho, seeing time in defense and midfield.

While Dier actually saw an uptick in his league minutes once Mourinho left North London, he's fallen on hard times this season, failing to make a single appearance in any competition for Spurs despite being perfectly healthy.

Accordingly, La Gazzetta dello Sport reports that Dier is one of several options Pinto is considering this winter, and with his deal set to expire in June, Dier could be had for a song. Now, coupled with the fact that Dier can provide cover for Roma's ailing defenders and play midfield, he could be an ideal midseason pickup for Pinto.

Things are seldom that easy in the transfer market, but what do you think: is Dier worth a gamble this winter?