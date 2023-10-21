Roma Join Ajax, PSG & Bayern Munich in Champions League Group Stage

Thanks to talented new signings like forward Evelyne Viens and midfielders Laura Feiersinger and Saki Kumagai hitting the ground running, Roma picked up where they left off last spring, dominating their domestic competition en route to a perfect 4-0 start to the season. With a 9-1 aggregate victory over Ukrainian side Vorskla Poltava in the second round of the Champions League Qualification series, the Giallorosse breezed into the group stages for the second season in a row.

But things aren't quite as rosy as last year when Roma stacked up 13 points in the group stage, finishing one point behind group winners Wolfsburg. The Giallorosse's dream run ended when they fell to mighty Barcelona in the quarterfinals, but by any estimation, Roma's first foray into European football was a smashing success.

Alessandro Spugna's side may be deeper and better prepared for the rigors of the Champions League this season, but luck wasn't on their side as they were cast into Group C alongside PSG, Bayern Munich, and Ajax.

While Roma was fortunate to avoid Barcelona or Lyon, Bayern and Ajax are reigning league champions, while PSG finished second behind Lyon last season. Roma can certainly escape this group of death, but it won't be easy.

The Giallorosse kick off the Group Stage with a trip to Bavaria on November 15th before wrapping up group play against Ajax on January 30th. Stick with us as we track Roma's progress through the Group Stage and beyond.