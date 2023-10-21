Serie A 2023-2024, Matchday 9: Roma vs. Monza

Filed under:
Oct 21, 2023, 5:50pm CEST
October 21
Probable Formations: Roma vs Monza
The return of Diego Llorente should boost Roma’s defense tomorrow, but the real point of interest remains up top, where Mourinho remained coy about the Belotti-Lukaku tandem.
October 21
Back From Break, Roma Looks to Keep Win Streak Alive Against Monza
After a slow start to the season, Roma reeled off back-to-back league wins before the break. Can they make it three in a row against Monza?