A.S. Roma vs. S.K. Slavia Prague: Lineups & Match Thread

With the ship somewhat righted in Serie A, the Giallorossi must now continue their march through Group G in the Europa League. While the club has managed to get two wins out of two to start their campaign, they now face a Slavia Praha side that is also undefeated. A convincing win for Mourinho’s men here will make it that much easier for the Giallorossi to qualify first in their group, making their path through the knockout rounds of the Europa League that much easier.

With that in mind, it’s not entirely surprising that Roma has gone with a relatively strong starting eleven for this one, even with this weekend’s Inter match on the horizon. Romelu Lukaku remains in the starting lineup as Roma looks to keep him in his good run of form (most recent match notwithstanding). Paired with him is Stephan El Shaarawy, meaning that Andrea Belotti gets to take a breather before undoubtedly starting again in the league. Other notable appearances in the starting lineup include Mile Svilar getting another chance to start at goalkeeper; Diego Llorente returning to the fold after time away due to injury; and Nicola Zalewski receiving a second start in two matches following a quiet start to the season marred by false allegations of gambling.

As always, follow along with us here in the comments section and on the Site Formerly Known As Twitter @ChiesaDiTotti. FORZA ROMA!

Lineups

Roma

Slavia Praha