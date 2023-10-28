Serie A 2023-2024, Matchday 10: Inter Milan vs. Roma

Filed under:
Oct 28, 2023, 12:04am CEST
Oct 28, 2023, 12:04am CEST
October 28
Probable Formations: Inter Milan vs Roma
Down their manager and several key pieces, Roma has their work cut out for them as they attempt to cut down first-place Inter at the San Siro on Sunday.
October 28
Can a Red Hot Roma Upset First Place Inter Milan?
Betteridge's Law of Headlines suggests we already know the answer to this question, but with five wins on the trot, Roma may have what it takes to upset 1st place Inter Milan.