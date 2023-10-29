Inter Milan vs. A.S. Roma: Lineups & Match Thread

The Giallorossi come into today’s match with a mixed range of expectations. Several key players including Lorenzo Pellegrini and Paulo Dybala are out, which might make you think today’s match is about limiting damage. Yet this match was always going to be critical from the moment that Romelu Lukaku was unveiled in a Roma kit; Inter fans have reportedly planned a less than warm welcome for the Belgian striker, and scoring a goal against his last employer would certainly add a lot of intrigue to the Serie A season.

Stephan El Shaarawy is joining Lukaku in the starting lineup today, allowing for Andrea Belotti to come off the bench if needed. It’s another chance for Nicola Zalewski as well, with the Polish international replacing Leonardo Spinazzola and playing opposite Rasmus Kristensen. Roma’s lack of bench today will prove a challenge later in this match, as Pellegrini and Dybala are joined by Chris Smalling, Renato Sanches, and Spinazzola as players who didn’t make the trip to the San Siro. Who knows, maybe all those absences will give a Primavera player the chance to break through into the senior squad.

As always, follow along with us here in the comments section or on the Website Formerly Known As Twitter @ChiesaDiTotti. FORZA ROMA!

Lineups

Roma

Ecco la formazione scelta da José Mourinho per #InterRoma



DAJE ROMA DAJE! #ASRoma pic.twitter.com/Yrqw2avrpE — AS Roma (@OfficialASRoma) October 29, 2023

Inter Milan